March 28 2018
|
Nisan, 12, 5778
|
PCBS: Total of 4.7 million people live in West Bank and Gaza

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 28, 2018 19:43
A total of 4,780,978 people lived in the West Bank and Gaza Strip by the end of 2017, Ola Awad, president of the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS), announced Wednesday, according to a WAFA report..

Awad presented the preliminary results of the latest population statistics in a ceremony in Ramallah, attended by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah.

The results show 2,881,687 Palestinians live in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, and 1,899,291 live in Gaza. This is a drop to 27% population growth between 2007 to 2017, as compared with 30% population growth between 1997 and 2007. The Palestinian population in the two territories grew from 2.8 million in 1997 to 3.7 million in 2007, and then to 4.7 million in 2017.

Unemployment was measured at 27.2%, including 24.4% among males and 40.1% among females. Unemployment in the West Bank reached 13.2%, and 48.2% in the Gaza Strip.


