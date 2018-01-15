April 18 2018
|
Iyar, 3, 5778
|
PM Netanyahu's 2nd day in India begins at presidential palace

By
January 15, 2018 08:22
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

NEW DELHI- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the presidential palace in the presence of ceremonial Calvary and a full military honor guard on Monday.

This is the Israeli prime minister's second day of his Indian trip.

After, Netanyahu, accompanied with his wife Sara Netanyahu, went to the site where Mahatma Ghandi was cremated. He wore white slippers, he and his wife laid a wreath on the tomb.

"Such grandeur and simplicity in honor of modern India's founding father, and one of the world's great spiritual leaders, " Netanyahu wrote in the guest book.

The prime minister will meet Modi in the early afternoon, followed by a press opportunity where a number of bilateral accords are to be signed.


