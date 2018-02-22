PM may reveal Agency candidate Friday

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet Friday with Jewish Agency Board of Governors chairman Michael Siegal and World Zionist Organization chairman Avraham Duvdevani, amid speculation he will tell them his candidate to replace Agency chairman Natan Sharansky.



Sunday, the nominating committee of 10 people from the Agency, WZO, Jewish Federations of North America, and Keren Hayesod will convene and attempt to reach a unanimous decision. They do not have to accept Netanyahu's recommendation.



If they agree, they will present their candidate next week to the board of governors, which will vote on the candidate.



The Post has reported that Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Michael Oren has an edge, though other candidates remain, including Energy and Water Minister Yuval Steinitz and Ma'ale Adumim mayor Benny Kashriel, who is the candidate of World Likud.



Reached by phone, Steinitz and Duvdevani declined to comment.



