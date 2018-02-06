February 06 2018
Shevat, 21, 5778
POLL: Most Republicans believe FBI, Justice Dept. trying to 'delegitimize' Trump

By REUTERS
February 6, 2018 00:37




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

NEW YORK - Nearly three out of four Republicans believe the FBI and Justice Department are trying to undermine US President Donald Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday, a sharp turn for a party that has historically backed law enforcement agencies.

Overall, most of the public still believes that Trump or someone from his campaign worked with Russia to influence the 2016 US presidential election, allegations that Moscow and Trump have repeatedly denied.


