Pakistan condemns US drone strike inside its territory

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday condemned what it said was a US military drone strike inside its territory, adding to already tense relations between the allies.



The unmanned aircraft's missiles "targeted an Afghan refugee" camp in Pakistan's northwestern Kurram region, a statement from the Pakistani foreign office said.



"Such unilateral actions, as that of today, are detrimental to the spirit of cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism," the statement said.



The suspected US drone attack on a house in northwestern Pakistan killed two militants from the Afghan Taliban-allied Haqqani network, two Pakistani security officials said earlier.



