January 05 2018
|
Tevet, 18, 5778
|
Pakistan criticizes 'shifting goalposts' after U.S. aid suspension

By REUTERS
January 5, 2018 14:11




ISLAMABAD - Pakistan said on Friday U.S. "arbitrary deadlines" and its shifting of goalposts were counterproductive to defeating common security threats in the region after the United States slashed aid to Pakistan.

"We are engaged with the U.S. administration on the issue of security cooperation and await further detail," the Pakistani foreign ministry said in a statement following a U.S. announcement it was suspending all military assistance, believed to be at least $900 million.

"Arbitrary deadlines, unilateral pronouncements and shifting goalposts are counterproductive in addressing common threats," the ministry said.


January 5, 2018
Russia says U.S. response to Iran protests interferes with its sovereignty

