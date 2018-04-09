April 09 2018
|
Nisan, 24, 5778
|
Pakistan launches countrywide polio eradication drive

By REUTERS
April 9, 2018 17:32
KARACHI, Pakistan - Pakistan launched a nationwide polio vaccination drive on Monday to try to reach 38.7 million children and eradicate the paralyzing and potentially deadly virus in one of the last countries where it is endemic.



Nearly 260,000 volunteers and workers fanned out across Pakistan in an effort to vaccinate every child below the age of five in a week-long campaign, Pakistan's national coordinator on polio, Mohammad Safdar, said.



"We're really very close to eradicating the disease," Safdar told Reuters, appealing to the people to cooperate with the door-to-door effort.



Pakistan is one of only three countries in the world, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, that suffers from endemic polio, a childhood virus that can cause paralysis or death.



In 2018, Pakistan has had just one polio case, reported last month, Safdar said. The number of cases has steadily declined since 2014 when 306 were reported. Last year, there were only eight cases, he said.



Efforts to eradicate the disease have been undermined by opposition from the Taliban and other Islamist militants, who say immunization is a foreign ploy to sterilize Muslim children or a cover for Western spies.


