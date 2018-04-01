Palestinian media: 3 Palestinians wounded by IDF gunfire on Gaza border

Three Palestinians were wounded by IDF gunfire in renewed clashes on the Israel-Gaza border on Sunday, according to the official Palestinian Authority news site Wafa.



According to Wafa, two men were shot in the leg in clashes near Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip. Another was shot in clashes east of Gaza City.



Earlier Sunday, the IDF stated that it had used live fire after other riot dispersal methods proved unsuccessful during clashes in the northern Gaza Strip border area.



