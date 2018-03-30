March 30 2018
Nisan, 14, 5778
Palestinian media: Second Gazan killed in border clashes

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 30, 2018 13:06
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Gaza-based media reported the death of a second Palestinian demonstrator on Friday afternoon in clashes with the IDF.

FULL STORY ON GAZA BORDER CLASHES: CLICK HERE

The demonstrator was named by the Hamas-linked Palestinian Information Center as 25-year-old Muhammed Najar from Tel al-Zaatar, who was protesting in the Jabalia area of the Gaza border.

Earlier today, a Gaza farmer was reported killed and a second man wounded by an Israeli tank shell. The IDF said the two men had acted suspiciously near the Gaza border fence.


