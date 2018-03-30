Palestinian media: Second Gazan killed in border clashes

Gaza-based media reported the death of a second Palestinian demonstrator on Friday afternoon in clashes with the IDF.



The demonstrator was named by the Hamas-linked Palestinian Information Center as 25-year-old Muhammed Najar from Tel al-Zaatar, who was protesting in the Jabalia area of the Gaza border.



Earlier today, a Gaza farmer was reported killed and a second man wounded by an Israeli tank shell. The IDF said the two men had acted suspiciously near the Gaza border fence.

