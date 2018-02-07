Palestinian with pipe bomb arrested at Samaria military courthouse

A Palestinian suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon for attempting to infiltrate the West Bank’s Samaria Military Courthouse with a pipe bomb, marking the fourth such thwarted attack in recent months.



No one was injured in the incident. The area was cordoned off and bomb disposal experts were called to the scene to inspect the device.



On December 28th, the very same courthouse was targeted for a similar attack that was prevented by security authorities in the building.



On December 17, Border Police disarmed and arrested a would-be Palestinian suicide bomber, who attempted to smuggle two pipe bombs and a knife into the courthouse .



And in October, police disarmed and arrested a 17-year-old male suspect from Jenin when he unsuccessfully attempted to enter the same courthouse with a pipe bomb.



No injuries were reported in any of the attempted attacks.



