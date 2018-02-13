Palestinian with pipe bomb arrested at Samaria military courthouse

A small pipe bomb was discovered among the possessions of a Palestinian on Tuesday at the entrance to the West Bank’s Samaria Military Courthouse, marking the fifth such thwarted attack in recent months.



No one was injured in the incident. The area was cordoned off and bomb disposal experts were called to the scene to inspect the device.



Similar devices were discovered on February 7th, December 28th, December 17th and twice more in October.



No injuries were reported in any of the attempted attacks.









