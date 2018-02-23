Palestinians riot in West Bank, Gaza Strip

Violent riots erupted in 14 locations in the West Bank, in which some 950 Palestinians burned tires, threw molotov cocktails and threw stones at IDF and Border Guard forces, according to the IDF spokesperson's office.



IDF and security forces dispersed the rioters. One Palestinian was reportedly injured.



In addition, 350 Palestinians demonstrated in five locations along the Gaza Strip, where they burned tires and threw stones at the fence and at IDF forces.



