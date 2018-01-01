January 01 2018
|
Tevet, 14, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Party hardy: Revelers brave Times Square on a frigid New Year's Eve

By REUTERS
January 1, 2018 02:42




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

NEW YORK - New York's Times Square was filling up on Sunday as hordes of hardy revelers, undeterred by bitter cold and an unprecedented security operation, maneuvered for prime spots to view the giant New Year's Eve ball drop at midnight.

The temperature in midtown Manhattan was expected to plunge to about 10 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 12 degrees Celsius) in the waning hours of 2017, with a "Real Feel" of 4F (minus 15C), according to AccuWeather.com.


If forecasts prove accurate, 2017 would match 1962 as the second-coldest New Year's Eve on record. Top honors go to 1917, when the mercury in Times Square dropped to 1F (-17C) and the wind chill came in at -18F (-28C).


Related Content

Breaking news
January 1, 2018
North Korea's Kim says US will never start war against North

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 15
    Beer Sheva
    10 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 10
    Jerusalem
    9 - 14
    Haifa
  • 11 - 19
    Elat
    11 - 17
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut