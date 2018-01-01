Party hardy: Revelers brave Times Square on a frigid New Year's Eve

NEW YORK - New York's Times Square was filling up on Sunday as hordes of hardy revelers, undeterred by bitter cold and an unprecedented security operation, maneuvered for prime spots to view the giant New Year's Eve ball drop at midnight.





The temperature in midtown Manhattan was expected to plunge to about 10 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 12 degrees Celsius) in the waning hours of 2017, with a "Real Feel" of 4F (minus 15C), according to AccuWeather.com.

If forecasts prove accurate, 2017 would match 1962 as the second-coldest New Year's Eve on record. Top honors go to 1917, when the mercury in Times Square dropped to 1F (-17C) and the wind chill came in at -18F (-28C).