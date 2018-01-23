January 23 2018
Shevat, 7, 5778
Pence: Timetable for unveiling U.S. peace plan depends on Palestinians

By REUTERS
January 23, 2018 13:09




JERUSALEM - US Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday the timetable for presenting a US plan on Middle East peace depends on when the Palestinians would return to negotiations.

"The White House has been working with our partners in the region to see if we can develop a framework for peace," Pence told Reuters in an interview in Jerusalem on the last leg of his Middle East trip.

"I think it all just depends now on when the Palestinians are going to come back to the table," Pence said.


