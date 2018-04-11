Pentagon, after Trump Syria tweet, says won't comment future operations

WASHINGTON - The Pentagon, after President Donald Trump tweeted that missiles "will be coming" to Syria, said on Wednesday that it would not comment on potential future military operations.



"The department does not comment on potential future military actions. I refer you to the White House to characterize the president's tweet," Eric Pahon, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement.



"As the President noted on April 8, the chemical weapons attack by the Syrian regime against innocent civilians in Duma, Syria on April 7 was horrifying, and demands an immediate response from the international community," Pahon added.



