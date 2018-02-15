February 15 2018
|
Shevat, 30, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Pentagon chief urges Turkey to stay focused on fighting Islamic State

By REUTERS
February 15, 2018 09:44




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



BRUSSELS - US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis met his Turkish counterpart on the sidelines of a NATO meeting and called on Ankara to remain focused on fighting Islamic State militants in Syria, a Pentagon statement on Thursday said.



"(Mattis) called for a renewed focus on the campaign to defeat ISIS, and to preventing any vestige of the terrorist organization from reconstituting in Syria," the statement said, using an acronym for Islamic State. The meeting took place on Wednesday, it added.



Turkey last month launched a military incursion into the Kurdish-held Afrin region of Syria to sweep the Kurdish YPG militia away from its southern border zone.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 15, 2018
Mandelblit: No shortcuts in Netanyahu decision

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 16
    Jerusalem
    14 - 20
    Haifa
  • 14 - 25
    Elat
    14 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut