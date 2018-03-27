March 27 2018
|
Nisan, 11, 5778
|
Planning council allows waivers enabling U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 27, 2018 10:43
Israel's  National Council for Planning and Construction approved on Tuesday to authorize waiving normal planning and permitting procedures  in order to enable the US embassy to move to Jerusalem.

Last week Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon ordered the council to act according to article 266.5 in the Planning and Construction Law and waive the need for formal approval to lay down the infrastructures necessary for the embassy’s activities.

In February the US State Department announced that it would officially move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on May 14.

This announcement followed a declaration made by US President Donald Trump in December in which he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.




