January 28 2018
|
Shevat, 12, 5778
|
Poet apologizes for Tamimi-Anne Frank comparison

By JPOST.COM STAFF
January 28, 2018 09:19




Israeli poet Yehonatan Geffen apologized on Saturday night for a poem he published last week in which he compared Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi to Anne Frank and Hannah Szenes.

At a performance in Petah Tikvah, he said: "The fact that I brought Frank and Szenes into this whole story was a mistake, and I apologize for it wholeheartedly."

Geffen's poem sparked much backlash when it was publicized last week. In response, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman demanded the poet's work be banned from Army Radio.

Geffen told The Jerusalem Post last Wednesday that he stands behind every word of the controversial poem he posted on Instagram earlier that week.


