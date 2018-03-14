Poland calls on Russia to answer questions in spy case

WARSAW - Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki condemned on Wednesday an attempt to murder in Britain of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and demanded Russia, Poland's former master, to address the UK's questions regarding the case.



"We condemn this unprecedented attack on the territory of the United Kingdom. This use of chemicals as weapons is clearly violating international law ... ," Morawiecki said in a statement.



"At the same time we call on Russia to address the UK's questions and appropriately cooperate with the OPCW in this regard."



Poland expressed its readiness to support Britain, its close ally, in conduct of the investigation.



Poland's relations with Russia are strained, as Warsaw is afraid of Moscow's renewed assertiveness. Russia has deployed advanced nuclear-capable Iskander missiles to its Kaliningrad exclave, which borders Poland.



Share on facebook Share on twitter