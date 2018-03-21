googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/Special_ONLY/Sekindo_video_player', [898, 505], 'div-gpt-ad-1521623376279-0').addService(googletag.pubads());

March 21 2018
|
Nisan, 5, 5778
|
Poland seeking compensation for World War II destruction

By REUTERS
March 21, 2018 11:22
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WARSAW - Poland will this year look into ways of getting compensation for its destruction during World War II, Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said on Wednesday.

"We will talk about the need to compensate Poles for the losses suffered during World War II," he told parliament in a section of a speech focused on Polish-German relations.

"We will seek legal, political and financial ways of (obtaining) due compensation," he added, as he presented his foreign policy goals for 2018.


