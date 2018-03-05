Police extend remand of Acre terrorist

Police extended the remand of the suspect in Sunday's terrorist attack in Acre, it was announced on Monday. At the Haifa Magistrate's Court police requested the suspect to remain under arrest after yesterday's attack carried out by the suspect. The court hearing took place in the absence of the suspect, who remains in the hospital.



The suspect is under suspicion of attempted murder of a soldier and border policeman. It is also suspected that the motives behind the attack are nationalistic.



The court extended the suspect's arrest until March 14th.



