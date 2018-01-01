January 02 2018
|
Tevet, 15, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Police spokesman: Iranian policeman killed, three hurt in protests

By REUTERS
January 1, 2018 20:19




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - One police officer has been shot dead during protests in Iran and three have been wounded, a police spokesman said on Monday, the first reported security force fatality since anti-government demonstrations began last week.

"A rioter took advantage of the situation in the city of Najaf Abad and fired shots at police forces with a hunting rifle. As a result, three were wounded, and one was martyred,” Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi was quoted as saying by Iranian state television. It did not say when the incident took place.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 2, 2018
IDF strikes a Hamas military compound in retaliation

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 18
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 10
    Jerusalem
    12 - 14
    Haifa
  • 11 - 20
    Elat
    13 - 16
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut