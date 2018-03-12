March 12 2018
|
Adar, 25, 5778
|
Polls show Netanyahu's Likud would win 29-30 seats if elections were held today

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 12, 2018 20:19
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud would garner 30 seats in an election, a poll carried on Channel 2 on Monday predicted.

Yesh Atid won 21 seats, Zionist Union 13, the Joint List 12 and Bayit Yehudi 11 in the poll. Lower down, Meretz and United Torah Judaism (UTJ) both would win 7 seats, Kulanu took six seats and the currently-unnamed party headed by Orly Levy-Abecassis would take five seats.

Yisrael Beytenu-  under Avigdor Liberman-  and Shas would take each take four seats.

Meanwhile, a poll on Channel 10 predicted Likud would win 29 seats, Yesh Atid 24, and the Joint List 11 seats. Zionist Union and Bayit Yehudi would both win 11 seats, the poll showed.

In the Channel 10 poll, Meretz would win 9 seats and Kulanu, Yisrael Beytenu and UTJ would be tied with 6 seats. Shas would take five seats, the poll showed.

In a sign elections are on the way, Channel 2 caught a picture of a text message of Culture Minister Miri Regev advising a friend not to leave the country because elections are on the way.


Netanyahu met at length with Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and discussed logistics for dispersing the Knesset.

Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.
 



