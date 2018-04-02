April 02 2018
|
Nisan, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Polls show about half of Japanese voters don't support PM Abe's Cabinet

By REUTERS
April 2, 2018 03:51
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



TOKYO - About half of Japanese voters don't support Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration amid suspected cronyism and cover-up, opinion polls by Japanese media showed.



The Yomiuri newspaper's survey issued on Monday showed that the disapproval rating for Abe's Cabinet rose to 50 percent from early March, compared with 47.5 percent in the Kyodo news agency's survey published on Sunday.



The support rate for the Cabinet showed a slight rise to 42.4 percent in the Kyodo poll, while the Yomiuri poll showed a drop of six points to 42 percent.



Both opinion polls were conducted between March 31-April 1.

Jpost's featured videos


The polls followed last week's testimony by ex-finance ministry official Nobuhisa Sagawa, who said neither Abe nor his wife influenced the murky sales of state-owned land to a school operator or the finance ministry's altering of documents about the deal.

The slide in Abe's ratings has clouded his prospects of winning a third three-year term as president of his Liberal Democratic Party, a victory that would set him on track to become Japan's longest-serving premier. Abe has been prime minister since 2012.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 2, 2018
Three Palestinians arrested after attempting to cross Gaza border

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 25
    Jerusalem
    14 - 22
    Haifa
  • 18 - 33
    Elat
    14 - 29
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut