Pope apologizes to sexual abuse victims for comments that 'wounded many'

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE - Pope Francis, in an extremely rare act of self-criticism, apologized to victims of clerical sexual abuse on Sunday, acknowledging that he had "wounded many" in comments defending a Chilean bishop who is under scrutiny.



But while the contrite pope regretted his choice of words and tone of voice when he testily answered a reporter's question last Thursday in Chile, he also said he was certain that the prelate in question, Juan Barros, was innocent and would keep his job.



