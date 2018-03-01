March 01 2018
|
Adar, 14, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

President Rivlin distributes food to border police and military police

By
March 1, 2018 16:38
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

President Reuven Rivlin, in the spirit of Purim arrived at the Hizma checkpoint on Thursday to distribute boxes of candy and chocolate as his mishloach manot to border police and military police.

Earlier in the week, Rivlin had hosted a citations ceremony for outstanding policemen and women and was therefore acutely conscious of the risks taken by all those engaged in protecting Israel’s security.

“Even during happy festival celebrations, it’s important for you to know that our ability to rejoice is linked to the feeling of security that exists because of you,” he told the young men and women on guard at the checkpoint. “You young men and women from the border police and the military police who stand guard and protect the entrance to Jerusalem and to the whole country along with the rest of the defense forces ensure that we can all move around in peace,” he said. “You are the proof that all those who seek to do us harm cannot succeed.”


Related Content

Breaking news
March 1, 2018
U.S. calls Russia idea of Syria humanitarian corridors 'a joke'

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 18
    Jerusalem
    11 - 18
    Haifa
  • 17 - 28
    Elat
    12 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut