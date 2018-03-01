President Rivlin distributes food to border police and military police

President Reuven Rivlin, in the spirit of Purim arrived at the Hizma checkpoint on Thursday to distribute boxes of candy and chocolate as his mishloach manot to border police and military police.



Earlier in the week, Rivlin had hosted a citations ceremony for outstanding policemen and women and was therefore acutely conscious of the risks taken by all those engaged in protecting Israel’s security.



“Even during happy festival celebrations, it’s important for you to know that our ability to rejoice is linked to the feeling of security that exists because of you,” he told the young men and women on guard at the checkpoint. “You young men and women from the border police and the military police who stand guard and protect the entrance to Jerusalem and to the whole country along with the rest of the defense forces ensure that we can all move around in peace,” he said. “You are the proof that all those who seek to do us harm cannot succeed.”



