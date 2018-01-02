January 02 2018
Previously detained ex-minister Assaf seen at Saudi cabinet meeting

By REUTERS
January 2, 2018




RIYADH - Previously detained former Saudi finance minister Ibrahim al-Assaf was seen attending the kingdom's weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday, according to a photograph published on the official SPA news agency.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi officials.

Assaf, who was also a board member of national oil giant Saudi Aramco, was among people detained and under investigation by a new anti-corruption body in November, a senior Saudi official had told Reuters.

He was reportedly released from his detention last month, according to local media.


