Prime minister spokesman Stembler leaves post

Boaz Stembler, who for the last two-and-a-half years served as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's chief spokesman, is stepping down to take over as the head of the Government's Advertising Agency, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Thursday.



Stembler will be replaced by Shir Cohen, who has been serving for a number of months as his deputy, as Netanyahu's acting spokesperson. Cohen will be the only woman in Netanyahu's inside circle of advisors in the Prime Minister's Office.



Netanyahu praises Stembler as a “professional top-flight manager who has filled his position with great responsibility under great pressure during stormy and challenging times.”



