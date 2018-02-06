Pro-Assad commander: Syrian army deploys new air defenses in north

Breaking news.
BEIRUT - The Syrian army has deployed new air defenses and anti-aircraft missiles to frontlines in the Aleppo and Idlib areas, a commander in the military alliance fighting in support of President Bashar al-Assad said on Monday.
"The Syrian army calls up new air defenses and anti-aircraft missiles to areas on the frontlines with the militants in the countryside of Aleppo and Idlib," the commander told Reuters. "They cover the air space of the Syrian north."