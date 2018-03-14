March 14 2018
Adar, 27, 5778
Pro-Assad forces shell Turkish positions in Syria

By REUTERS
March 14, 2018 12:49
BEIRUT - Pro-Syrian government forces shelled Turkish positions in northern Syria on Wednesday in response to a Turkish air strike that killed five of their fighters, a pro-government commander said.



The Shi'ite militia fighters used artillery to target the Turkish positions in the town of Marea, north of Aleppo, the commander told Reuters.

The Turkish air strike hit a checkpoint on the road to Afrin, where Turkey is waging an offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia, he said. Pro-government forces have sided with the YPG against Turkey in Afrin.


