March 27 2018
|
Nisan, 11, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Pro-Syrian government forces mobilizing around Ghouta's Douma

By REUTERS
March 27, 2018 17:13
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - Forces supporting the Syrian government have been mobilizing around eastern Ghouta's rebel-held town of Douma since Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Tuesday.

Douma, controlled by rebel group Jaish al-Islam, is the last remaining insurgent-held area in eastern Ghouta. Talks between the group and Syrian government ally Russia over a rebel withdrawal have yet to yield a result. The United Nations has said it is highly concerned for 70,000-78,000 people it believes are trapped inside.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 27, 2018
Syrian rebel group says awaiting Russian answer on Douma proposals

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 18 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 18 - 27
    Jerusalem
    15 - 25
    Haifa
  • 23 - 34
    Elat
    17 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut