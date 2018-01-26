January 27 2018
|
Shevat, 11, 5778
|
Prominent businessmen reach settlements in Saudi corruption probe

By REUTERS
January 26, 2018 23:30




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

RIYADH - Several prominent businessmen have reached financial settlements with Saudi Arabian authorities in the kingdom's sweeping crackdown on corruption, an official source told Reuters on Friday.

They include Waleed al-Ibrahim, owner of regional television network MBC; Fawaz Alhokair, a major shareholder in fashion retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co; Khalid al-Tuwaijri, a former chief of the Royal Court; and Turki bin Nasser, a former head of the country's meteorology and environmental protection agency, the source said.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity under briefing rules, did not reveal the terms of the settlements. The men could not immediately be reached for comment.


