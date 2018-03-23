March 23 2018
|
Nisan, 7, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Prosecutor says one person arrested after southern France attack

By REUTERS
March 23, 2018 22:22
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS - Police have arrested a woman connected to a gunman who killed three people in southwestern France on Friday as he held up a car, fired on police and seized hostages in a supermarket, a French prosecutor said.

Francois Molins, who is heading up the investigation, said the attacker, Redouane Lakdim, 25, was known to security services for his links to radical Islam.

"The monitoring ... in 2016/2017 did not reveal any apparent signs that could lead [us] to foresee he would act," Molins said.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 23, 2018
Afghan suicide bomber kills at least 10 at wrestling match

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 16 - 38
    Beer Sheva
    20 - 36
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 18 - 31
    Jerusalem
    18 - 32
    Haifa
  • 25 - 35
    Elat
    20 - 34
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut