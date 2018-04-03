April 03 2018
Nisan, 18, 5778
Prospective deputy Treasury Secretary pick announced

By REUTERS
April 3, 2018 01:23
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON US - President Donald Trump intends to nominate Justin Muzinich, an aide to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to be the deputy secretary of the Treasury, the White House said on Monday.

It said Muzinich advises the Mnuchin on tax reform and other domestic and international policy initiatives. Before joining the Treasury Department, he was president of Muzinich & Co, an international investment firm, and taught at Columbia Business School, the statement said. o, an international investment firm, and taught at Columbia Business School, the statement said.


