April 01 2018
|
Nisan, 16, 5778
|
Protesters in Tel Aviv call to end the escalation in Gaza

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 1, 2018 19:43
Israeli protesters gathered on Sunday in front of Jabotinsky House, which houses the Likud offices, in Tel Aviv to protest the growing escalation in Gaza, Channel 2 reported. The assembly followed protests Friday near the border fence in which IDF forces used live ammunition, leaving at least 15 protesters dead and over a thousand Palestinians injured.

Around 500 Israelis held signs calling to halt the fire and "Two people, one hope."

Right-wing activists walked near the protesters with Israeli flags.

The protest was organized by a wide coalition of Israeli left-leaning groups including Meretz, Breaking the Silence and Peace Now, among others.

"When the government chooses to continue the Gaza blockade and strangle those living there, the result is growing despair that explodes in all our faces," the protesters stated in a press release. "This thing must stop... both Israelis and Palestinians deserve to live in safety." 

