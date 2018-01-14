Protests against PM in Tel Aviv continue for fifth weekend

For the fifth Saturday night, thousands of people joined a protest march in Tel Aviv against government corruption, targeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and his family in particular. Adding to the crowd’s complaints on Saturday night was the tape released last week in which Yair Netanyahu, the prime minister’s son, as he was driven around to Tel Aviv strip joints in a car and with a security team paid for by the state, made disparaging comments about women and boasted that his father had arranged a massive business deal for the father of one of his friends.



Demonstrators carried signs with slogans such as: “Out with the corrupt!” “Being a pig isn’t kosher” and “Bibi go home.”

