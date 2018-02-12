February 12 2018
|
Shevat, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Putin and Trump discuss Middle East peace process by phone

By REUTERS
February 12, 2018 19:59




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he had spoken to US President Donald Trump by telephone and discussed efforts to bridge differences between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, Russian news agencies reported.

Putin was reported to have made the comments at the start of a meeting in Moscow with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.

He was also cited as saying that the situation in the region was a long way from the one Moscow wanted to see.

The same news agencies quoted Abbas as saying that the Palestinians could not accept the United States as the sole mediator in talks with Israel because of Washington's behavior.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 12, 2018
PA President Abbas tells Putin he wants US prole in peace talks lessened

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 20
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 15
    Jerusalem
    12 - 16
    Haifa
  • 15 - 25
    Elat
    13 - 18
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut