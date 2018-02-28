February 28 2018
|
Adar, 13, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Putin says Russia evacuated civilian group from Syria's Ghouta

By REUTERS
February 28, 2018 16:46
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had managed to evacuate "quite a big group" of civilians from Syria's rebel-held eastern Ghouta.

Putin, speaking at a news conference alongside Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had helped broker the evacuation.

Putin did not say when the civilians had managed to leave.

He told the same news conference that rebel groups in eastern Ghouta were using it as a base to shell other areas.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 28, 2018
Civilians killed as armed groups clash in Libyan south

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    9 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 16
    Jerusalem
    9 - 18
    Haifa
  • 14 - 25
    Elat
    11 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut