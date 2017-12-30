December 30 2017
|
Tevet, 12, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Putin tells Assad Russia will defend Syrian sovereignty

By REUTERS
December 30, 2017 11:26




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad in a new year's greeting that Russia will continue supporting Syria's efforts to defend its sovereignty, the Kremlin said on Saturday.



Earlier this month Putin ordered the Russian forces in Syria to start withdrawing from the country, but said Russia would keep its Hmeymim air base in Syria's Latakia Province as well as its naval facility at Tartous "on a permanent basis."


Related Content

Breaking news
December 30, 2017
Sudan announces state of emergency in Kassala and North Kurdufan

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 18
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 6 - 15
    Jerusalem
    11 - 17
    Haifa
  • 11 - 24
    Elat
    11 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut