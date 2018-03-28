March 28 2018
|
Nisan, 12, 5778
|
Qatar files aviation complaint against Bahrain at UN

By REUTERS
March 28, 2018 09:00
Breaking news

(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

DUBAI, March 28 - Qatar accused a Bahrain war plane of violating its airspace and has reported the breach to the U.N. Security Council, the state news agency QNA reported on Wednesday.

It did not provide any details about the incident which it said took place on Sunday, saying only that it was a "serious breach that constitutes a serious and flagrant violation of international law."

On Monday, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain civil aviation authorities said two Qatari war planes had flown dangerously close to two civilian aircraft from the UAE while they were in Bahraini airspace, and that complaints would be lodged with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations' aviation agency.

Qatar denied the claim in a statement by its civil aviation authority saying that the UAE was trying to cover up for its own violations of Qatari airspace.

The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, imposed travel, diplomatic and trade sanctions on Qatar last June, accusing it of supporting regional foe Iran as well as Islamist extremists. Qatar has denied the charge and accused the four countries of trying to make it conform to their foreign policy positions.

Qatar in June 2017 asked the ICAO to intervene after its Gulf neighbors closed their airspace to Qatar flights as part of the sanctions.


