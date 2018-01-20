January 20 2018
Shevat, 4, 5778
RIA: Russian, U.S. army chiefs discuss Syria by phone

By REUTERS
January 20, 2018 16:21




Russian Chief of the General Staff of the armed forces Valery Gerasimov and his US counterpart Joseph Dunford have discussed the situation in Syria by phone, RIA news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

Details of the call have not been disclosed.

The talks took place after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier on Saturday a military operation in Syria's Kurdish-controlled Afrin region had begun after cross-border shelling by the Turkish army.


