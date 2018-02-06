February 06 2018
|
Shevat, 21, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Rabbi Raziel Shevach's wife says 'we did not solve the problem'

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 6, 2018 08:27




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Yael Shevach, the wife of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, told Army Radio in an interview Tuesday morning the fact that security forces found and killed her husband's murderer, "did not solve the problem."

"I really feel that desire to close the account, but when it comes mixed up with another murder, we did not solve the problem. So what if one was killed if those who are still waiting to kill another Jew?" The search for a terrorist is not what will solve the problem," she said.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 6, 2018
Russian trade mission building in Syria bombed

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 24
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 22
    Jerusalem
    12 - 20
    Haifa
  • 15 - 30
    Elat
    10 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut