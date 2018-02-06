Rabbi Raziel Shevach's wife says 'we did not solve the problem'

Yael Shevach, the wife of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, told Army Radio in an interview Tuesday morning the fact that security forces found and killed her husband's murderer, "did not solve the problem."



"I really feel that desire to close the account, but when it comes mixed up with another murder, we did not solve the problem. So what if one was killed if those who are still waiting to kill another Jew?" The search for a terrorist is not what will solve the problem," she said.



Share on facebook Share on twitter