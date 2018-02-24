February 24 2018
|
Adar, 9, 5778
|
Rabbi who led ultra-Orthodox protests against draft dies

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 24, 2018 19:27
Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach, the leader of the Jerusalem faction, died on Friday night after a cardiac arrest at his home in the Sha'arei Hessed neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Auerbach collapsed in his room in the yeshiva building. A team of doctors have been called to the site will carry out CPR operations.

The rabbi led the ultra-Orthodox protests against the mandatory draft in Israel, and many of his followers immediately gathered at the end of the Sabbath at his Maalot HaTorah yeshiva.


