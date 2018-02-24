Rabbi who led ultra-Orthodox protests against draft dies

Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach, the leader of the Jerusalem faction, died on Friday night after a cardiac arrest at his home in the Sha'arei Hessed neighborhood of Jerusalem.



Auerbach collapsed in his room in the yeshiva building. A team of doctors have been called to the site will carry out CPR operations.



The rabbi led the ultra-Orthodox protests against the mandatory draft in Israel, and many of his followers immediately gathered at the end of the Sabbath at his Maalot HaTorah yeshiva.





