Raisman says former coach Geddert may have known of Nassar's abuse

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman told CNN that her former coach, John Geddert, might have known about sexual abuse by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar as early as 2011.



"We would talk about it amongst ourselves," she said in an interview that aired on Thursday. "And one of my teammates described in graphic detail what Nassar had done to her the night before. And John Geddert was in the car with us and he just didn't say anything."



Raisman, who previously said Nassar abused her, told CNN that conversation occurred in 2011, five years before Nassar was exposed.



Neither Geddert nor his attorney, Cameron Getto, could immediately be reached to comment.



Share on facebook Share on twitter