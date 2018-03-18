March 18 2018
|
Nisan, 2, 5778
|
Rebels in Syria's eastern Ghouta discussing ceasefire with U.N.

By REUTERS
March 18, 2018 12:27
BEIRUT - The main rebel group in the southern pocket of Syria's opposition-held eastern Ghouta told Reuters on Sunday it was negotiating with a United Nations delegation about a ceasefire, aid and the evacuation of urgent medical cases.

"We are engaged in arranging serious negotiations to guarantee the safety and protection of civilians," said Wael Alwan, the Istanbul-based spokesman for Failaq al-Rahman, in a voice recording. "The most important points under negotiation are a ceasefire, ensuring aid for civilians and the exit of medical cases and injured people needing treatment outside Ghouta."

Alwan said the subject of "exit and evacuation" was "not on the table."


