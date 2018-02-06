February 06 2018
|
Shevat, 21, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Refugees in Syria's Raqqa face 'extreme' IS landmine threat

By REUTERS
February 6, 2018 18:58

1 minute read.



Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



BEIRUT - Unexploded landmines left by Islamic State fighters cover every inch of their former Syrian capital of Raqqa, a UN official said on Tuesday, advising civilians against returning to their homes there.



About 60,000 Syrians have returned to the ruins of Raqqa since Islamic State left, Panos Moumtzis, UN assistant secretary general and regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria Crisis, told reporters in Beirut.



"The number of unexploded ordnance in Raqqa is something that we have never seen before. Extreme. Every house, every room, every inch of the city," he said.



Landmines are causing 50-70 casualties a week - about the number that usually hit all of Afghanistan in a year - he said.



Though the United Nations was not helping people to go back to Raqqa, it could not stop people returning spontaneously to homes which could harbour danger, he said.



An alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias backed by a U.S.-led coalition captured Raqqa in November after a long campaign to besiege the city followed by months of fighting inside it.



As well as landmines and improvised explosives planted by Islamic State, there may also be undetonated bombs and missiles used by the coalition in its massive blitz of Raqqa.



The jihadist group still holds a few scattered pockets in Syria and Iraq, but has lost almost all its possessions in the two countries, where at its height it ruled over millions of people.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 6, 2018
Russian trade mission building in Syria bombed

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 24
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 22
    Jerusalem
    12 - 20
    Haifa
  • 15 - 30
    Elat
    10 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut