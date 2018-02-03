February 03 2018
|
Shevat, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Report: Aircraft attacks civilian convoy in Syria, at least 7 killed

By REUTERS
February 3, 2018 16:40

1 minute read.



Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

AMMAN - Warplanes have hit a convoy of civilians fleeing along a major Syrian highway, rescuers and a witness said on Saturday.

It took place in an area where Syrian and Iranian-backed troops were pushing, with air cover, towards a rebel-held town in northwestern Idlib province, they said.

Syrian soldiers and Iranian-backed militiamen were now around twelve kilometers from Saraqeb, advancing towards the Damascus-Aleppo highway under cover of heavy Russian air strikes, two opposition sources said.

Rescuers said at least seven civilians were pulled out of the wreckage of cars after the air strikes on Friday.

"We believe two Russian planes struck the convoy of civilians on the highway and left at least seven killed and twelve injured, mostly elderly and children," said Ammar al Adnan, a civil defense worker from Saraqeb.

Activists' videos on social media showed rescuers extinguishing fires on the route, used by thousands of villagers fleeing areas south of Aleppo now overrun by the Syrian army and its allies.

Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the footage.

Russia's defense ministry regularly says it is attacking hardline Islamist militants. It denies opposition and witness accounts that its planes target civilians, market places, medical centers and residential areas away from frontlines.

Syrian media made no mention of the strikes.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 3, 2018
Russia kills more than 30 militants in Syria after plane downed

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 20
    Jerusalem
    13 - 19
    Haifa
  • 15 - 26
    Elat
    11 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut