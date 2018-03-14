March 14 2018
|
Adar, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Report: Britain to expel significant number of Russian diplomats

By REUTERS
March 14, 2018 14:10
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - Britain will expel a significant number of Russian diplomats as part of its response to the poisoning for a former double agent in southern England, Sky News reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.

Sky reporter Alistair Bunkall said Prime Minister Theresa May would "announce the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the UK."

"Not as many as in 1971 but 'significant' I'm told," he said in a tweet.

Russia denies involvement in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, southern England.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 14, 2018
UK expulsion of envoys unacceptable and short-sighted, Russian embassy says

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 10 - 22
    Jerusalem
    13 - 20
    Haifa
  • 18 - 32
    Elat
    13 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut