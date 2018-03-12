March 12 2018
Report: Britain will respond if it identifies who was behind spy attack

By REUTERS
March 12, 2018 13:38
LONDON - Britain will respond if it identifies who was responsible for an attack on a former Russian double agent in the English city of Salisbury, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

The spokesman's comments came as May chaired a meeting of Britain's National Security Council to weigh how to respond to a nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal, who passed secrets to British intelligence and was found collapsed in Salisbury with his daughter on March 4.

"I think the cabinet ... is very clear that this is an ongoing investigation, that it is important that we allow the police to get on with their work," the spokesman told reporters.

"If we get to a position when we're able to attribute this attack then we will do so and the government will deliver an appropriate response."


