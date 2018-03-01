March 01 2018
|
Adar, 14, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Report: Car bomb injures two in Iraqi Kurdish capital Erbil

By REUTERS
March 1, 2018 18:38
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ERBIL, Iraq - Two people were injured in a car bombing in Erbil, security sources said on Thursday, a relatively rare attack in the capital of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

The bomb appeared to target an official from the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in the Binislawa district of Erbil, sources said.

The PDKI is an Iranian Kurdish armed opposition group fighting for greater autonomy for the Kurdish community in Iran.

In a tweet, the PDKI said the official, one of its Peshmerga fighters, was severely injured along his son.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 1, 2018
U.S. calls Russia idea of Syria humanitarian corridors 'a joke'

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 18
    Jerusalem
    11 - 18
    Haifa
  • 17 - 28
    Elat
    12 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut